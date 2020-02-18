PENG (PENG) Achieves Market Cap of $130,035.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, PENG has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PENG has a market cap of $130,035.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,197,834,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,565,978,363 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

