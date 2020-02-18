PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.
NYSE:PMT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 489,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.
In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
