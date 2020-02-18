PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 489,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

