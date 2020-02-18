Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRDO opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

