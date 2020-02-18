Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRDO opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Read More: Correction

Earnings History for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit