PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDRDY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

