PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.68. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 5,533,400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2067 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

