Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,153 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. 819,229 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

