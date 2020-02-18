Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 3.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 472,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

