Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. 4,459,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

