Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,367 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,706. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $108.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

