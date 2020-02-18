Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,616,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.54. 13,409,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.