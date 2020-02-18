PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $986.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

