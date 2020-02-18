Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $358,827.00 and $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.01152057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00208563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

