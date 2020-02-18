Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,309.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 9,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,819. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

