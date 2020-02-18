Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.68

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.68 and last traded at C$102.45, with a volume of 6556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

