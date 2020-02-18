Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,084 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Skechers USA worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $212,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 404,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,253. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

