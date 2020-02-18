Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Brooks Automation worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $4,904,692.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,347,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,503 shares of company stock worth $10,316,891. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

