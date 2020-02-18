Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of UDR worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

UDR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 52,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,001. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

