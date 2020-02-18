Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.61 Million Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Polaris Industries worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 94.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 547.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. 119,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

