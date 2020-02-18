Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.90% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:AGM traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,530. The company has a market capitalization of $773.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

