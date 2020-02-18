Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,702 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Brady worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 195.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 81.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 208,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Brady Corp has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

