Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.58, approximately 307,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 136,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

