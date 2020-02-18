Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) versus OraSure Technologies (OTCMKTS:OSUR) Financial Survey

Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Prourocare Medical alerts:

This table compares Prourocare Medical and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies 15.80% 5.93% 5.26%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prourocare Medical and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A OraSure Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prourocare Medical and OraSure Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $181.74 million 2.32 $20.40 million $0.50 13.68

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Prourocare Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Prourocare Medical has a beta of 6.59, suggesting that its share price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Prourocare Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV-1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Prourocare Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prourocare Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.