PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
PBAM stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.
PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile
