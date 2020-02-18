Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0040 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.56 million and $23,733.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

