Relx (LON:REL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx (LON:REL) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,120 ($27.89).

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,043 ($26.87).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,067 ($27.19) on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,998.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,908.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

