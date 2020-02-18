Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Up 6.8%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, 48,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 148,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Remark alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.