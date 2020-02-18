Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Up 6.8%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, 48,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 148,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
