Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Up 6.8%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, 48,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 148,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit