Remme (REM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $173,987.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $173,987.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, IDEX, Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

