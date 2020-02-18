Revain (R) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Revain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, OKEx and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kuna, Kucoin, YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Mercatox, OKEx, BTC-Alpha and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

