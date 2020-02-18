Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 439,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter.

REXR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 7,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

