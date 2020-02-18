Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,843 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.19. 2,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,341. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

