Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,768,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,069,000 after acquiring an additional 558,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 648,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

