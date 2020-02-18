Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,206 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $186,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 43,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

