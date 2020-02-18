Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,489 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.67. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $113.08 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

