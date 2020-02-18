Rhumbline Advisers Sells 530 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Life Storage worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. 5,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,945. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

