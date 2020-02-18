Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

