Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 8.5%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.50, 2,365,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,825,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 140,752 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

