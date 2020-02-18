Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 8.5%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.50, 2,365,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,825,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.