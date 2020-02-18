River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,055,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

FDX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. 1,450,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

