River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,600,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,581. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42.

