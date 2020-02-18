River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,597. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

