River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,282,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,892,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 118,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

