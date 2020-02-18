River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 311,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several research firms recently commented on MYL. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Svb Leerink downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

