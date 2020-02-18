Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Shares Down 4.1%

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, approximately 329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rostelecom OJSC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

