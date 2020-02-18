Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

RUSHB opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

