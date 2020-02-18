salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway Sells 225 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.09. 4,956,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,433. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.29, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 112.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,041,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 345,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

