SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

Shares of SDX opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. SDX Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57).

In related news, insider Tim Linacre purchased 40,000 shares of SDX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.