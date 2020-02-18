Shawn R. Phillips Sells 436 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $10,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,018.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 44,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

