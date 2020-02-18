Short Interest in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Decreases By 5.3%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 24,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 202,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit