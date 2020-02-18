SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.91

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.91 and last traded at $149.78, with a volume of 1553458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

