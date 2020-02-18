Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI) Trading 33.3% Higher

Speedemissions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMI)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 114,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Speedemissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMI)

Speedemissions, Inc provides vehicle emissions testing and safety inspection services in the United States. The company performs accelerated simulated model and on-board diagnostic emissions tests for the automobile fleets of the federal, state, and local governments; and various new and used car dealers in Atlanta, Georgia.

