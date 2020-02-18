Sphere 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,011.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,011.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043252 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00087963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,158.99 or 1.00032917 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000473 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

